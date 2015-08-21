U.S. says has resumed military exercise with South Korea

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The United States temporarily halted a military exercise with South Korea to coordinate with Seoul over shelling across the border with North Korea but the exercise has now resumed, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

“That exercise was suspended temporarily, I believe the day before yesterday, in order to allow the U.S. side to coordinate with the South Korean side on the ... exchange of artillery,” David Shear, assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, said at a news briefing. “That exercise has resumed as planned.”

North Korea fired four artillery rounds into South Korea on Thursday, according to Seoul, in apparent protest against proaganda broadcasts. The South fired back 29 artillery rounds. Pyongyang accused the South of inventing a pretext to fire into the North. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Bill Trott)