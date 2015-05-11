FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea can develop missile-equipped submarines in 2-3 years-S.Korean official
May 11, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 2 years ago

North Korea can develop missile-equipped submarines in 2-3 years-S.Korean official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - North Korea could build a fully operational submarine equipped with ballistic missiles within two or three years, a South Korean defence official said on Monday.

The official, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said photos of North Korea’s test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile appeared authentic.

North Korea said on Saturday it had successfully test-fired a ballistic missile from a submarine. Such a development, if verified, would mark a significant new technological achievement for Pyongyang. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

