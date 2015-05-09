FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls for North Korean restraint after missile test report
May 9, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. calls for North Korean restraint after missile test report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The United States called on North Korea on Saturday to refrain from taking actions that inflame tensions in the region after state media reported Pyongyang test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

A State Department official would not comment on the reported test but said launches using ballistic missile technology violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“We call on North Korea to refrain from actions that further raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking concrete steps toward fulfilling its international commitments and obligations,” the official said in an email. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Louise Ireland)

