UN council "deplored" failed N.Korea rocket launch

UNITED NATIONS, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council “deplored” on Friday North Korea’s failed bid to launch a long-range rocket but said it would continue talks on an appropriate response to the actions of the hermit state, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said.

“Members of the Security Council deplored this launch, which is in violation of Security Council resolutions,” Rice told reporters, summarizing discussions among the 15-nation panel on Friday morning. She is president of the council this month.