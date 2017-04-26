FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China urges withdrawal of U.S. THAAD missile defence system in S.Korea
April 26, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 4 months ago

China urges withdrawal of U.S. THAAD missile defence system in S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it had expressed serious concern to Washington and Seoul after the U.S. military started moving parts of its controversial THAAD anti-missile defence system to a deployment site in South Korea.

Speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China urged the U.S. and South Korea to withdraw the system.

Seoul and Washington say the sole purpose of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is to defend against North Korean missiles, but China is concerned the system's powerful radar can penetrate its territory and undermine its security and has repeatedly expressed opposition to it. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Nick Macfie)

