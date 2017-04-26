US missile defense system to be operational in days in S.Korea -admiral

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. missile defense system that is being established in South Korea to defend against any North Korean attack should be operational in the coming days, Admiral Harry Harris, the top U.S. commander in the Asia-Pacific, told Congress on Wednesday.

Harris also expressed confidence the United States could defeat any North Korea missile attack on an American aircraft carrier strike group but said the United States should study placing additional missile defense capabilities in Hawaii.

Harris warned that a U.S. inflection point will come once North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has the military capabilities to match his threats to the United States, appearing to refer to Pyongyang's advancing missile and nuclear programs. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)