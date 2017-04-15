(Changes attribution in headline and lead paragraph)
SEOUL, April 15 South Korea's military believes
missiles displayed on Saturday in a North Korean military parade
on the anniversary of its state founder Kim Il Sung included new
types of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), Yonhap news
agency reported.
The North's leader, Kim Jong Un, attended the parade in the
capital, Pyongyang, as a series of missiles, multiple launch
rocket systems and rockets were on display, amid questions about
U.S. plans for the country and concerns about a possible sixth
nuclear test.
