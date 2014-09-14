FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea sentences U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller to six years hard labour
September 14, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

North Korea sentences U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller to six years hard labour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - North Korea sentenced U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller to six years hard labour for committing “hostile acts” as a tourist to the isolated country, a statement carried by state media said on Sunday.

Miller, from Bakersfield, California, and in his mid-20s, entered North Korea in April this year whereupon he tore up his tourist visa and demanded Pyongyang grant him asylum, according to a release from state media at the time.

North Korea has yet to announce a trial date for fellow U.S. citizen Jeffrey Fowle, 56, from Miamisburg, Ohio, who was arrested in May this year for leaving a bible under the toilet of a sailor’s club in the eastern port city of Chongjin.

U.S. missionary Kenneth Bae has been held by the isolated country since December 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of 15 years hard labour for crimes North Korea said amounted to a plot to overthrow the state. (Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

