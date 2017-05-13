FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea says will have dialogue with U.S. under right conditions - Yonhap
#Industrials
May 13, 2017 / 4:16 AM / 3 months ago

N.Korea says will have dialogue with U.S. under right conditions - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - A senior North Korean diplomat who handles the reclusive country's U.S. affairs said on Saturday Pyongyang would have dialogue with the U.S. administration if conditions are right, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Choe Son Hui, who is the North's foreign ministry director general for U.S. affairs, made the comment to reporters in Beijing as she was travelling from Norway back to North Korea, Yonhap said.

The comments by Choe, who is a veteran member of the North's team of nuclear negotiators, came amid international efforts to ease tension over North Korea's pursuit of nuclear arms. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

