FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry says no quid pro quo in North Korea's release of American
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry says no quid pro quo in North Korea's release of American

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday there was no quid pro quo involved in North Korea’s release of Jeffrey Fowle and expressed hope that denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang could start again soon.

Washington said on Tuesday that Fowle was being flown home to his family. The move comes as international pressure mounts on Pyongyang over its human rights record.

Kerry said the U.S. was in contact with the families of the other detained Americans and hoped they would also be released soon. He said the U.S. was prepared to restart denuclearisation talks with North Korea.

“We hope that the dynamics can develop in the next weeks, months perhaps where we could get back to talks and the United States is absolutely prepared to do that,” he said at a joint news conference in Berlin with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.