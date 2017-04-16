WASHINGTON, April 16 White House national
security adviser H. R. McMaster said on Sunday that North
Korea's missile test was provocative and that the United States
was working with its allies, including China, to develop a range
of options.
"This latest missile test just fits into a pattern of
provocative and destabilizing and threatening behavior on the
part of the North Korean regime," McMaster said on ABC's "This
Week" program.
"There is an international consensus now, including the
Chinese leadership, that this is a situation that just cannot
continue."
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani and Caren Bohan; editing by Diane
Craft)