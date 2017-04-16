WASHINGTON, April 16 White House national security adviser H. R. McMaster said on Sunday that North Korea's missile test was provocative and that the United States was working with its allies, including China, to develop a range of options.

"This latest missile test just fits into a pattern of provocative and destabilizing and threatening behavior on the part of the North Korean regime," McMaster said on ABC's "This Week" program.

"There is an international consensus now, including the Chinese leadership, that this is a situation that just cannot continue." (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani and Caren Bohan; editing by Diane Craft)