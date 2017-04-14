FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea says to "ruthlessly ravage" the U.S. if it chooses to attack - KCNA
April 14, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 4 months ago

N.Korea says to "ruthlessly ravage" the U.S. if it chooses to attack - KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - North Korea's military said on Friday it would "ruthlessly ravage" the United States if Washington chose to attack, as a U.S. aircraft carrier group headed for the region amid fears the North may conduct a sixth nuclear weapons test.

"Our toughest counteraction against the U.S. and its vassal forces will be taken in such a merciless manner as not to allow the aggressors to survive," North Korea's official KCNA news agency quoted its military as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

