SEOUL, April 15 North Korea displayed its
submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) for the first time
on Saturday ahead of a massive military parade in the capital,
Pyongyang.
North Korea warned the United States on Saturday to end its
"military hysteria" or face retaliation as a U.S. aircraft
carrier group steamed towards the region and the reclusive state
marked the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father.
State TV showed images of the Pukkuksong-2 SLBMs on trucks
waiting to be paraded in front of leader Kim Jong Un.
