4 months ago
U.S.'s Pence puts North Korea on notice not to test U.S. resolve, citing Syria strike
April 17, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 4 months ago

U.S.'s Pence puts North Korea on notice not to test U.S. resolve, citing Syria strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence put North Korea on notice on Monday that neither the United States nor South Korea would tolerate further missile or nuclear tests by the reclusive state, with the U.S. attack on Syria showing its resolve.

Pence and South Korean acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn expressed disappointment over China's retaliatory actions against South Korea in response to the deployment of U.S. missile defense system THAAD in the South, but reaffirmed their plan to go ahead with its deployment. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)

