U.S. Senate votes overwhelmingly for tougher North Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday for legislation broadening sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear program, human rights record and cyber activities, as U.S. lawmakers sought to crack down on Pyongyang for its nuclear tests.

As voting continued, the vote for the “North Korea Sanctions and Policy Enhancement Act” was 93-0. The House of Representatives passed a similar bill last month.

Differences between the two are expected to be resolved quickly and Senate Democrats said they expected President Barack Obama would sign the measure into law. The White House has not threatened a veto, and a spokesman told reporters on Wednesday he did not have a response to the bill. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)