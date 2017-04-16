SEOUL, April 16 South Korea said on Sunday North
Korea's latest missile launch threatened the entire world,
warning of a punitive action if it leads to further provocations
such as a nuclear test or a long-range missile launch.
"North Korea showing a variety of offensive missiles at
yesterday's military parade and daring to fire a ballistic
missile today is a show of force that threatens the whole
world," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
A North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately" on its
test launch on Sunday, the U.S. Pacific Command said, hours
before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea for
talks on the North's increasingly defiant arms programme.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)