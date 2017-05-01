FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAAD missile defense system initially capable in S.Korea-sources
May 1, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 4 months ago

THAAD missile defense system initially capable in S.Korea-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. military's THAAD missile defense system in South Korea has reached an initial operating capability to defend against North Korean missiles, U.S. officials said on Monday, forging ahead with the system despite staunch objections from China.

Beijing has opposed activating the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), arguing the system's radar could be used to spy into its territory. Local residents have worried they will be a target for North Korean missiles. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)

