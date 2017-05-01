THAAD missile defense system initially capable in S.Korea-sources

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. military's THAAD missile defense system in South Korea has reached an initial operating capability to defend against North Korean missiles, U.S. officials said on Monday, forging ahead with the system despite staunch objections from China.

Beijing has opposed activating the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), arguing the system's radar could be used to spy into its territory. Local residents have worried they will be a target for North Korean missiles. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)