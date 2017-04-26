S.Korea presidential frontrunner Moon regrets move to deploy THAAD - spokesman

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - The spokesman for the front runner in South Korea's May 9 presidential election Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the move by the U.S. military to deploy elements of the THAAD anti-missile defense was strongly regrettable.

Moon's spokesman, Park Kwang-on, said in a statement that the move was "very inappropriate" as it strips the next government of the right to make the policy decision on the controversial missile defense system.