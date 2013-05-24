FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner Northland halts operations after creditors block accounts
May 24, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 4 years

Miner Northland halts operations after creditors block accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Nordic miner Northland Resources has halted all operations after a failure to resolve its financing problems and after creditors blocked its bank accounts, it said on Friday.

“As a consequence Northland lacks the liquidity to make any payments,” it said in a statement to the Oslo bourse. “The board of directors has therefore decided that as of today none of the companies in the group shall order or receive any goods or services.”

Northland, which is building iron ore mines in Sweden and Finland, has been struggling since revealing a cost blow-out at its flagship mine in January.

It tried several times to come up with financing through equity or bond sales but falling iron ore prices IO62-CNI=SI and high costs put off investors.

“The decision to block the bank accounts came after a meeting today between the trustee, a few larger bondholders and their advisers where they also turned down the proposed USD 35 million short bridge facility,” the company said.

Northland shares have fallen 95 percent since hitting an 11-month high in January. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

