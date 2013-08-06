FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts North Las Vegas, Nevada's GO debt rating to BBB-plus
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts North Las Vegas, Nevada's GO debt rating to BBB-plus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services late on Monday said it cut North Las Vegas, Nevada’s limited-tax general obligation bond rating to BBB-plus, from A, with a negative outlook.

The rating action reflects the city’s second year of structural imbalances that “which were partially resolved with changes to labor agreements under a declaration of a ‘state of emergency’ that is now pending litigation,” the rating agency said in a statement.

S&P said the negative outlook reflects the possibility of additional budgetary pressure and continued structural imbalances caused by the pending labor dispute.

In July, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the city’s GO limited tax bond rating to junk status to Ba1 from Baa2, citing the city’s persistent and large operating challenges.

It also cited the city’s weak financial position and tension with labor groups resulting in a declaration of a state of emergency for fiscal 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.