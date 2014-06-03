FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northrop wins $9.9 bln contract for B-2 bomber sustainment
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Northrop wins $9.9 bln contract for B-2 bomber sustainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp has won a five-year contract valued at up to $9.9 billion from the U.S. Air Force to modernize and support the B-2 stealth bomber, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers a range of enhancements, software maintenance, and other support services, including scheduled maintenance of the bombers, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

The base contract runs through May 2, 2019, and includes an option that would extend it through 2024.

Northrop delivered the first of 20 B-2 stealth bombers to the U.S. Air Force in December 1993. The B-2 bombers can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons and are able to penetrate sophisticated enemy air defenses and attack even heavily defended targets. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.