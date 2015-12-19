FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop says confident in U.S. Air Force bomber award process
#Market News
December 19, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Northrop says confident in U.S. Air Force bomber award process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp on Saturday said it had filed comments with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) in support of the U.S. Air Force’s selection of Northrop to build a new bomber.

The decision has been challenged by losing bidders Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

“We are now even more confident that the Air Force followed an extraordinarily thorough and careful selection process and picked the right team in Northrop Grumman,” Northrop spokesman Randy Belote said. He did not elaborate.

He said Boeing’s decision to file an additional brief with the GAO following the Air Force response to the initial protest was “a routine step, particularly at this stage in a protest, and not in any way indicative of a meritorious protest”. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
