WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp has won a contract worth up to $555.6 mln for modernization of the high-altitude Global Hawk unmanned plane, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

The company’s contract with the Air Force runs through May 14, 2015, the department said in its daily digest of big weapons deals.

The contract covers a wide range of activities, including management, engineering efforts, reliability, availability and diminishing manufacturing sources.