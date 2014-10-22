FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop sees bipartisan talk about easing US budget cuts
October 22, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Northrop sees bipartisan talk about easing US budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp Chief Executive Wes Bush on Wednesday said he was encouraged by growing recognition among U.S. lawmakers about the risks of continuing mandatory budget cuts at a time when threats were growing around the globe.

But Bush said it was too soon to predict that Congress would act to ease or rescind cuts known as sequestration that are due to resume in 2016.

“I am encouraged by the growing thoughtfulness of the discussion ... and the genuine desire on the part of folks on both sides of the aisle and both sides of Congress, both houses of Congress, to kind of step back and rethink this,” Bush told analysts on a quarterly earnings call.

”But ... there are so many political dynamics associated with the budget these days that it would be difficult to put a stake in the ground and say yeah, ‘This is going to change.’ (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

