Northrop Grumman sees rise in foreign sales to 13 pct in 2014
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Northrop Grumman sees rise in foreign sales to 13 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp said international sales would account for 13 percent of total revenues in 2014, up from 10 percent in 2013, and should continue growing in coming years.

Northrop Grumman Chief Executive Wes Bush told analysts the company saw good prospects for foreign sales of its Global Hawk unmanned, high-altitude surveillance planes, the Triton unmanned system built for use over oceans, and the E-2D airborne warning and control aircraft, as well as Northrop-built radars.

He said the company expected foreign sales to grow further in coming years, but did not plan to set specific percentage targets for how much they would contribute to overall revenues. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Diane Craft)

