Northrop wins U.S. Global Hawk drone contract worth up to $3.2 bln
September 30, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Northrop wins U.S. Global Hawk drone contract worth up to $3.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp has won a contract worth up to $3.2 billion for continued development, modernization and maintenance of all U.S. Air Force variants of the Global Hawk unmanned surveillance plane, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The umbrella contract will allow the Air Force to order parts and services as needed through Sept. 30, 2020, with all work to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025, the U.S. Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

