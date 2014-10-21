FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop protests U.S. Air Force radar award to Raytheon
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Northrop protests U.S. Air Force radar award to Raytheon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp on Tuesday said it had filed a formal protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office against the U.S. Air Force’s decision to pick Raytheon Co to develop a next-generation, long-range radar system.

Raytheon beat out Northrop and Lockheed Martin Corp to develop a replacement for the Air Force’s current TPS-75 radar, which has been in service since the late 1960s.

The value of the Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) contract is limited now, but could rise sharply in coming years, given the Air Force’s plan to buy 30 of the new systems in coming years, plus orders from foreign militaries.

Northrop spokesman Randy Belote said only that the company had protested the Air Force decision, but declined to provide further comment.

Air Force officials briefed the losing bidders about their decision last week. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
