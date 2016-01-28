FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop Grumman 4th-quarter profit beats estimates
January 28, 2016

Northrop Grumman 4th-quarter profit beats estimates

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp , maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes, posted higher-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

Northrop, the third-largest U.S. weapons maker, reported net earnings of $459 million, with diluted earnings per share at $2.49 on revenue of $5.7 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast revenue at $5.9 billion, earnings per share of $2.01 and reported net income of $372.7 million. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

