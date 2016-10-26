FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Northrop Grumman profit rises 16.7 percent
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

Northrop Grumman profit rises 16.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly helped by higher sales in its aerospace systems business, which makes the center sections of the F-35 fighter jets.

The company's net earnings rose to $602 million, or $3.35 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $516 million, or $2.75 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2eR8BSK)

Total sales rose 2.9 percent to $6.16 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
