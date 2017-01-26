FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

Northrop profit up 14.4 pct on higher aerospace systems sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 14.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher sales in its aerospace systems business, which makes the center sections for F-35 fighter jets.

The company's net earnings rose to $525 million, or $2.96 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $459 million, or $2.49 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $6.40 billion from $5.69 billion, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

