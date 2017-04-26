FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Northrop Grumman profit rises 15.1 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 4 months ago

Northrop Grumman profit rises 15.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 15.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its aerospace systems business, which makes the center sections of the F-35 fighter jets.

The company's net earnings rose to $640 million, or $3.63 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $556 million, or $3.03 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2q6NHam)

Adjusted for pension costs, Northrop's earnings were $3.13 per share, compared with $2.77 a year earlier.

Total sales rose 5.2 percent to $6.27 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.