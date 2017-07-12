FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Northrop Grumman wins $409 million U.S. defense contract
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Trump's plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Trump's plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
July 11, 2017 / 9:23 PM / an hour ago

Northrop Grumman wins $409 million U.S. defense contract

1 Min Read

(This version of the July 11 story bears an official correction to show United Technologies did not win second contract, which has not been awarded)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp has been awarded a $409 million U.S. defense contract for next generation thermal, power and controls, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it had erroneously reported that United Technologies had won a separate $409 million contract for next generation thermal. That contract has not yet been awarded, the Pentagon said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

