S.Korea announces plan to buy Northrop Grumman Global Hawks
March 24, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea announces plan to buy Northrop Grumman Global Hawks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korea intends to buy Northrop Grumman Corp’s Global Hawk unmanned aircraft to monitor North Korea, the country’s arms acquisition agency said on Monday.

The country plans to buy four Global Hawks for about 880 billion won ($814.63 million) with the first delivery by 2018, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The acquisition is to be conducted through the U.S. Foreign Minitary Sale (FMS) program, Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.

($1 = 1,080.25 Korean won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

