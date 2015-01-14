FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northrop wins US deal worth up to $963.5 mln for ICBM support
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Northrop wins US deal worth up to $963.5 mln for ICBM support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp has won a contract worth up to $963.5 million for support of the ground systems used to manage U.S. intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

The contract, which runs through Jan. 21, 2020, covers sustainment engineering, technical assistance and program management services for ground subsystems at a wide range of U.S. Air Force bases, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.