Northrop Grumman profit rises 15 pct on lower tax expenses
April 27, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Northrop Grumman profit rises 15 pct on lower tax expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp, the maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes, reported a near 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower tax expenses.

The company’s net income rose to $556 million, or $3.03 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $484 million, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales were nearly flat at $5.96 billion.

Federal and foreign income tax expense fell 45.5 percent to $120 million. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

