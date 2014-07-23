FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

Northrop Grumman profit up 5 pct, raises 2014 earnings view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit and raised its 2014 earnings forecast.

The company’s net income rose to $511 million, or $2.37 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $488 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $6.04 billion.

The company said it expected 2014 earnings to be between $9.15 per share and $9.35 per share, up from its previous forecast of $8.90-$9.15 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

