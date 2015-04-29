FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop CEO does not see U.S. bomber contract reshaping industry
April 29, 2015

Northrop CEO does not see U.S. bomber contract reshaping industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Wes Bush, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Corp, on Wednesday said he did not expect an upcoming contract award by the U.S. Air Force for a new bomber to trigger major consolidation in the U.S. weapons industry.

Bush told analysts that Northrop, maker of the B-2 bomber, hopes to win the contract to develop and build a new bomber, but it would be just one more part of the company’s diversified portfolio. He said the biggest single program in the portfolio now accounted for just 5 percent to 6 percent of its overall business.

“I would be careful about making prognostications that that (contract award) alone has a reshaping impact on the industry,” he said.

Analysts project the new bomber could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion for the winning bidder. Northrop is competing against a team comprised of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp. A decision is due this summer.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ted Botha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
