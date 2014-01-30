FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northrop vows to return substantial cash to shareholders in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

Northrop vows to return substantial cash to shareholders in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp expects to return a “substantial amount of cash” to shareholders in 2014 as it continues with a balanced approach of buying back shares and paying competitive dividends, Chief Financial Officer Jim Palmer on Thursday.

Palmer said the company’s forecast of $8.70 to $9 in earnings per share for 2014 was based on an 8 percent reduction in outstanding shares, roughly on the same scale as in 2013.

“Barring any major disruption to any of our major programs, we expect this type of performance to continue beyond 2014 which will allow us to make additional investments in our business while continuing to execute a balanced cash deployment strategy that returns a substantial amount of cash to our shareholders,” Palmer said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.