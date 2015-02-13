FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northrop wins U.S. Navy deal for electronic warfare upgrades
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Northrop wins U.S. Navy deal for electronic warfare upgrades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp has won a contract valued at up to $267 million to design an updated electronic warfare package for surface warships, the U.S. Navy announced Thursday.

The contract covers preliminary work on the third batch of updates to the Navy’s AN/SLQ-32(V) Electronic Warfare System, using a modular, open-system approach.

Navy spokeswoman Commander Thurraya Kent said the program would give surface ships enhanced electronic warfare capabilities for early detection, analysis, threat warning and protection from anti-ship missiles.

The first upgrade focused on dealing with obsolescent parts and included a special signal intercept, while the second upgrade improved electronic support capability.

Kent said the latest upgrades “will provide a common electronic attack capability to U.S. Navy cruisers, destroyers, aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.