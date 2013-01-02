FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global Hawk maker Northrop to skip Paris air show
January 2, 2013 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

Global Hawk maker Northrop to skip Paris air show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the Global Hawk unmanned plane, on Wednesday said it would not participate in the 2013 international air show in Paris to save money, but could beef up its presence at air shows in Australia and the Middle East.

Northrop Grumman and other companies that it has acquired have participated in the Paris air show for many decades, said Northrop spokesman Randy Belote.

One of those companies built the “Spirit of St. Louis,” the plane that Charles Lindbergh flew to Paris for the first non-stop transatlantic flight in May 1927. The plane now hangs in Washington’s National Air and Space Museum.

