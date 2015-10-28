FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop reports third-quarter net profit of $516 mln, beats forecasts
October 28, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Northrop reports third-quarter net profit of $516 mln, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours after winning a multibillion-dollar contract to build a new U.S. bomber, Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenues and profit and increased its profit outlook for the full year.

Northrop, maker of Global Hawk unnmanned planes, reported third-quarter net profit of $516 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, up from $473 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenues edged up to $5.99 billion from $5.98 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $2.19 and revenues of $5.86 billion.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

