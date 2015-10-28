FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Northrop Q3 results beat forecasts, 2015 profit outlook raised
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Northrop Q3 results beat forecasts, 2015 profit outlook raised

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes year from 2016 to 2015 in headline and paragraph 6; the error first appeared in update 1)

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours after winning a multibillion-dollar contract to build a new U.S. bomber, Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenues and earnings and increased its profit outlook for the full year.

Northrop, maker of the current B-2 bomber and Global Hawk unmanned planes, reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to $516 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, from $473 million, or $2.26 per share a year earlier. Revenues edged up to $5.99 billion from $5.98 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $2.19 and revenues of $5.86 billion.

The company’s shares rallied 6.7 percent soon after the opening of trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Northrop on Tuesday beat out a Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp team to develop and build a next-generation long-range strike bomber for the U.S. Air Force, a deal analysts say could be valued at up to $80 billion.

Northrop raised its outlook for full-year earnings per share to $9.70 to $9.80, up from $9.55 to $9.70, and said it now expected 2015 revenues of $23.6 billion to $23.8 billion, raising the lower end of the previous range from $23.4 billion.

The company said its segment operating income fell 13.6 percent to $726 million from $840 million, with its margin rate dropping sharply to 12.1 percent from 14 percent. The previous year’s results had included $112 million in benefit from a legal settlement and lower pension costs.

Overall operating income rose 3 percent and the operating margin increased to 13.3 percent from 12.9 percent, due to higher pension adjustments and a $21 million decrease in corporate expenses.

Northrop’s shares opened at $191.5 on Wednesday, a six percent increase from the previous day’s closing. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
