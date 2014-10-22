FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northrop Grumman beats on earnings, raises 2014 outlook
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Northrop Grumman beats on earnings, raises 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter and raised its earnings outlook for the full year.

Northrop, which makes unmanned planes and electronic equipment, posted a 5 percent drop in net earnings to $473 million and a 2 percent drop in revenue, but its segment operating margin rose to 14 percent from 12.5 percent.

Earnings per share rose to $2.26 from $2.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast $2.14.

Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush said the company was raising its earnings forecast for the full year to a range of$9.40 to $9.50, up from an earlier outlook of $9.15 to $9.35. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.