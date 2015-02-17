FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea oil output to drop to 500,000 bpd in 2035 - BP CEO
#Energy
February 17, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

North Sea oil output to drop to 500,000 bpd in 2035 - BP CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - North Sea oil production will decline to around 500,000 barrels per day by 2035 as fields in the mature basin deplete, BP chief executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday.

“The North sea is a very mature oil and gas province and it will inevitably go through a decline. It peaked in 1999 at around 2.9 millions barrels per day and our projections are that it will be half a million barrels in 2035,” Dudley said during the presentation of the BP Energy Outlook 2035. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)

