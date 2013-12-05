FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Oil producers cut back some North Sea output due to storm
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Oil producers cut back some North Sea output due to storm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Conoco reduces Ekofisk oil output

* Maersk cuts Danish oil and gas output

COPENHAGEN/OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - North Sea oil and gas producers have cut some production and moved staff from a limited number of platforms to shore because of a major storm, the companies said on Thursday.

ConocoPhillips reduced output at its huge Ekofisk field in the North Sea while Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk reduced oil output and stopped gas exports from its Tyra field in the Danish part of the North Sea.

“With weather conditions expected to peak on Thursday afternoon, we have relocated a number of personnel onshore and to the Ekofisk complex,” a Conoco spokesman said. “Production will be partly impacted (at Ekofisk) until we can safely resume full operations.”

The firm did not provide any further details.

Ekofisk, one of the oldest and biggest fields in the North Sea was expected to produce around 102,000 barrels of oil per day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

Statoil said it has moved 33 non-essential personnel off its Troll B platform but production was not affected. BP has also moved some non essential people off the Valhall platform in Norway but production there was not impacted.

Talisman Sinopec earlier said it has closed its Buchan Alpha platform in the UK sector of the North Sea ahead of an approaching winter storm.

A storm in the North Sea was expected to generate waves of up to 10 metres before subsiding late on Thursday or early Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.