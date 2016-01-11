FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Real Estate activist Litt asks Northstar to extend deadline
#Funds News
January 11, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Real Estate activist Litt asks Northstar to extend deadline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from Litt letter, fund return)

By Michael Flaherty

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday asked NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc to shake up its board and to extend the deadline to nominate directors by three months.

Land and Buildings, an activist hedge fund run by former Citigroup REIT analyst Jonathan Litt, said the drop in NorthStar’s stock price is due in part because it is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), a sector that has fallen out of favor with investors.

NorthStar’s stock has fallen by around half since March of last year.

NorthStar earlier on Monday said it had retained Goldman Sachs & Co as its financial adviser to evaluate strategic alternatives.

Litt in his letter dated Monday asked for the director nomination deadline extension and said NorthStar's board needed to be "significantly reconstituted" to maximize shareholder value. (bit.ly/1IYUF5U)

Litt has targeted several REITs, and earned huge returns with the approach.

Land and Buildings Capital Growth fund returned a whopping 24.7 percent to its investors last year, according to the firm’s investor letter, which was seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
