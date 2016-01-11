NorthStar Asset investor seeks extension of deadline to nominate directors

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday asked NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc to extend the deadline to nominate directors by three months, after the asset management company said it was exploring strategic options.

NorthStar earlier on Monday said it had retained Goldman Sachs & Co as its financial adviser to evaluate strategic alternatives.

Land and Buildings Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Litt said NorthStar's board needed to be "significantly reconstituted" to maximize shareholder value. (bit.ly/1IYUF5U) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)