Hedge fund urges NorthStar Asset to recombine with NorthStar Realty
January 22, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund urges NorthStar Asset to recombine with NorthStar Realty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC on Friday urged NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc to recombine with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp and said NorthStar Asset was "substantially undervalued."

"An NSAM/NRF recombination appears to us to be the right thing to do and the right time to do it for all NRF and NSAM shareholders," said Jonathan Litt, the founder and chief investment officer of Land and Buildings, in a letter to NorthStar Asset's Executive Chairman David Hamamoto. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
