NorthStar Asset Management, Colony Capital and NorthStar Realty Finance to merge
#Funds News
June 3, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

NorthStar Asset Management, Colony Capital and NorthStar Realty Finance to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate manager NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc, real estate investment trust NorthStar Realty Finance Corp and private-equity firm Colony Capital Inc said they would merge in an all-stock deal.

NorthStar Asset Management shareholders will own about 32.85 percent, Colony Capital shareholders will own about 33.25 percent and NorthStar Realty Finance shareholders will own about 33.90 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, the companies said on Friday.

Colony Capital was working with NorthStar Realty Finance for a “tri-party all-stock” proposal, the companies said in May. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

