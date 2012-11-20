FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TPG-backed Northstar expands into take-private deals
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 20, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-TPG-backed Northstar expands into take-private deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian private equity firm Northstar Group is expanding into take-private deals, agreeing to buy a majority stake in Singapore-listed Nera Telecommunications and offering to buy the entire company for around $146 million, in a sign of growing ambition among Asia’s private equity firms.

Norway’s Eltek ASA said it has agreed to sell its 50.05 percent stake in Nera to Northstar, part-owned by TPG Capital , for S$88.8 million ($72.6 million) or S$0.49 a share. Northstar will extend the same offer for the remaining shares in a mandatory unconditional cash offer.

Northstar’s offer, through wholly owned subsidiary Asia Systems Ltd, is a 6.3 percent discount to Monday’s closing price for telecoms group Nera, whose operations include satellite communications and payments solutions.

Northstar, like many other emerging-market private equity funds, has previously focused largely on taking a minority stake in private companies, rather than investing in publicly listed companies.

The firm has $1.2 billion in assets under management and last year raised Indonesia’s biggest ever private equity fund of $820 million. Around 15-20 percent of that new fund was earmarked for potential investments outside Indonesia.

TPG last year deepened its long-standing relationship with Northstar when the two firms swapped stakes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.